MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Reduces Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB decreased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,281 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 101.2% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 34.2% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.42.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.