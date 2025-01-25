MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Sells 629 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB reduced its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 1,370.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 113.4% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $52.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.96. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $60.87.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 6.99%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.939 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.97%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC restated an “outperformer” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.39.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

