MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Sells 91 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lowered its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Datadog were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $140.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.02, a P/E/G ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.06 and a 200 day moving average of $128.82. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.80 and a 52 week high of $170.08.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 178,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total transaction of $28,824,445.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,693 shares in the company, valued at $61,236,887.04. The trade was a 32.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 3,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $424,226.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 695,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,906,602.58. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 642,679 shares of company stock valued at $92,155,421. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.45.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

