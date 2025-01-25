MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Takes Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 88,975 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 1,092.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 88,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 81,121 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,636,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $1,224,539.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,222.72. This represents a 61.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

LBTYK stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

