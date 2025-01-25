Merit Financial Group LLC Buys New Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 60.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 23,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 246.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 486,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,973,000 after acquiring an additional 818,235 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on IP. Truist Financial upped their price target on International Paper from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on International Paper from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.99.

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $35,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,896.55. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $100,848. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $60.08 on Friday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average of $51.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 1.03.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. International Paper had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

