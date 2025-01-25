Merit Financial Group LLC Has $360,000 Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAJL. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the 3rd quarter valued at $846,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,340,000.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 6 Mo Jan/Jul alerts:

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul Stock Performance

Shares of JAJL stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.75.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAJL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 6 Mo Jan/Jul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 6 Mo Jan/Jul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.