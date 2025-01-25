Merit Financial Group LLC Takes $322,000 Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,298 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 14.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,847 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,128 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $628,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,729 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COIN. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $358.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $204.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $397.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.83.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $298.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $290.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $74.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 3.59. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.51 and a 12 month high of $349.75.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 25,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.95, for a total value of $7,531,746.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,162.15. This represents a 70.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.87, for a total transaction of $1,521,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,470 shares in the company, valued at $38,554,708.90. This trade represents a 3.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,489 shares of company stock worth $109,624,297. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

