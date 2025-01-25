Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 576.5% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 55,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,936,000 after purchasing an additional 47,311 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,112,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,351.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,330.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,246.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,343.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.12. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,133.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.21. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 531.78%. The company had revenue of $954.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,820. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total transaction of $175,572.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,524.54. The trade was a 95.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

