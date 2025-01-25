Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Upgraded at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

TIGO has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC raised Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.26.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.03. Millicom International Cellular has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.38). Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Millicom International Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Millicom International Cellular will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Millicom International Cellular Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Millicom International Cellular’s payout ratio is 106.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the 2nd quarter worth about $884,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 157,205 shares during the last quarter.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

