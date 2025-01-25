Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Millicom International Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Millicom International Cellular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.17. Millicom International Cellular has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.38). Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Millicom International Cellular will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Millicom International Cellular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 18,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 5.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 159.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 11.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

