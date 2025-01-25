Mizuho Boosts Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $62.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.01% from the company’s current price.

TSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.58.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.0 %

TSCO opened at $57.94 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS raised its position in Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 402.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

