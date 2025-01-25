Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in Nasdaq by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 13,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $81.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.01. The company has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.90 and a 1-year high of $83.77.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NDAQ. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 5,742 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $444,086.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,821 shares in the company, valued at $15,918,196.14. The trade was a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,515.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,955.60. This represents a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,459 shares of company stock worth $3,811,808 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

