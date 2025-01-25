News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in News were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of News in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in News in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in News during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 1,419.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on News from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their price target on News from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on News in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

News Trading Up 0.8 %

NWSA opened at $28.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.35. News Co. has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.55.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Articles

