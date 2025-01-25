Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 130.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Nordson by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Nordson by 695.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 84.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NDSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $237.00 price target (down from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.25.

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.75, for a total transaction of $82,657.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,159.50. The trade was a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Mcdonough sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total value of $59,010.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,081.49. This trade represents a 6.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,928 shares of company stock worth $433,080 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordson stock opened at $218.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $196.83 and a 1 year high of $279.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.47%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

