Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in NU by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 571,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after buying an additional 241,907 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NU by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NU by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in NU by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 1,347,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,965,000 after purchasing an additional 68,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NU opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NU. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup cut shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.60 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

