NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s 6th Largest Position

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,935 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,339 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 2.3% of Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 3,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the third quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 30,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $142.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.