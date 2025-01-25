NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,775 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 2.3% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 897.5% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 119,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after buying an additional 107,169 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 914.1% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 683.9% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 238,829 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,505,000 after acquiring an additional 208,362 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $142.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.47.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.63.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

