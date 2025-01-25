Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 26.4% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth $573,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 54,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $5,944,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,275,008. This trade represents a 52.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $717,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,771 shares of company stock valued at $9,650,832 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.62.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

OLLI stock opened at $112.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $120.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $517.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

