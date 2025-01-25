Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Stock Holdings Increased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 675.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Onto Innovation by 532.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

ONTO opened at $213.26 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.15 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.03 and a 200-day moving average of $191.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.85 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Onto Innovation in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.75.

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $169,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,715. This trade represents a 5.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $4,003,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,139,343.48. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,827 shares of company stock worth $18,182,185 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

