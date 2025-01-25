Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:OTEX) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$41.14 and traded as high as C$41.52. Open Text shares last traded at C$41.37, with a volume of 467,158 shares.

Open Text Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.60. The stock has a market cap of C$11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Open Text alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Open Text

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Fernando Acedo sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.98, for a total transaction of C$52,415.56. Also, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 60,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.98, for a total transaction of C$2,420,311.61. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation engages in the provision of information management products and services. The company offers content services, including content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.