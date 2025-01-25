Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Origin Bancorp from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on OBK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 11.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,023,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,454,000 after buying an additional 102,159 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 961,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,934,000 after acquiring an additional 65,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 456,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 110,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OBK stock opened at $37.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.25. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.00. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.69 and a 12-month high of $38.76.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.06). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $160.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.