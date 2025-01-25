Overbrook Management Corp Sells 570 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Overbrook Management Corp lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in Alphabet by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 196,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,757,000 after acquiring an additional 49,203 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.7% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 8,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 15,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $232,950.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,191.15. This trade represents a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $1,898,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,466 shares in the company, valued at $59,741,643.48. The trade was a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,387 shares of company stock worth $24,368,654. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. China Renaissance raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Phillip Securities raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $200.21 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.66 and a 12 month high of $202.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.91 and a 200-day moving average of $173.72. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.