Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Acquired by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 100.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 11,282.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,543,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486,159 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 7,422.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,359,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,064,000 after buying an additional 1,340,947 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,212,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,610 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,991,000 after acquiring an additional 350,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Ovintiv by 2,105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 333,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,763,000 after acquiring an additional 318,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OVV shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.81.

Ovintiv Stock Down 1.9 %

Ovintiv stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

About Ovintiv

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.