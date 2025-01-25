Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,673.3% during the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $88.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.11. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.42 and a twelve month high of $94.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. This is a boost from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3.85%.

In other news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $309,338.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,291.04. This represents a 12.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

