Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $392,000 Position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $24,193,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,489,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,067,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 108.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 190,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,625,000 after acquiring an additional 99,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Fox Financial Inc now owns 210,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after acquiring an additional 45,707 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMLF stock opened at $71.18 on Friday. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $57.14 and a 12-month high of $74.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.95. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

