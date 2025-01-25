Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 21,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in Permian Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 301,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In other Permian Resources news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $134,043.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,640.10. This trade represents a 6.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Price Performance

PR stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 4.32. Permian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Permian Resources

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

