PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 662.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter worth $287,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 15.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 3.0% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 47,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the third quarter valued at $440,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Price Performance

Shares of PFN stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $7.76.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Announces Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0718 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

