Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stake Raised by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its stake in Pool by 2.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 1,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Pool by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on POOL. StockNews.com downgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.25.

Pool Trading Down 2.3 %

Pool stock opened at $353.74 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $293.51 and a 12 month high of $422.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.43.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.11. Pool had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Pool’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

