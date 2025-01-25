PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 465.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total value of $249,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,513.20. This trade represents a 12.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:PPG opened at $122.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.60.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.11%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

