Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,783 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.3% of Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,648,000. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 10,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE JPM opened at $264.66 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $170.90 and a 12 month high of $267.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.83. The stock has a market cap of $745.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

