Q1 Earnings Estimate for CATY Issued By DA Davidson

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cathay General Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $46.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $55.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 10.75%.

Institutional Trading of Cathay General Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 332.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 19,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,840 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,758,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,489,000 after buying an additional 87,847 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 74,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,706,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cathay General Bancorp

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,873. This represents a 21.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $2,114,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,609,973.24. The trade was a 11.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,047 in the last three months. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

