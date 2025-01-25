Q3 EPS Estimate for Worthington Steel Reduced by Analyst

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Worthington Steel in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Worthington Steel’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Worthington Steel’s FY2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Get Worthington Steel alerts:

Worthington Steel Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Worthington Steel stock opened at $29.86 on Thursday. Worthington Steel has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.40 million. Worthington Steel had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Worthington Steel’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Steel by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,393,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,845,000 after purchasing an additional 17,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Worthington Steel by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,557,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,955,000 after buying an additional 33,534 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,741,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Worthington Steel by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,240,000 after buying an additional 41,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Worthington Steel by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after acquiring an additional 36,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Worthington Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.46%.

Worthington Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

See Also

