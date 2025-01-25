Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 166.89 ($2.08) and traded as high as GBX 190 ($2.37). Quartix Technologies shares last traded at GBX 180 ($2.25), with a volume of 25,073 shares.

Quartix Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 166.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 166.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £87.10 million, a P/E ratio of -9,000.00 and a beta of 1.04.

About Quartix Technologies

The Quartix vehicle tracking system has been installed in over 800,000 vehicles.

Quartix was founded in 2001 by four industry professionals in the UK who have a combined 120+ years experience in systems design, telemetry, embedded computing, communications and database design and implementation.

We now have more than 30,000 fleet customers globally.

