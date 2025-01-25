Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Radius Recycling worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Radius Recycling by 50.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Radius Recycling by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Radius Recycling by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 44,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Radius Recycling by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Radius Recycling in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Radius Recycling

In other Radius Recycling news, SVP Steven Heiskell sold 17,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $301,889.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,962.40. This represents a 11.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Radius Recycling Stock Performance

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Radius Recycling, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $27.70. The company has a market cap of $351.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.67). Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $656.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Radius Recycling’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

Radius Recycling Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Radius Recycling’s payout ratio is currently -7.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Radius Recycling in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radius Recycling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

Radius Recycling Profile

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

