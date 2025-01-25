Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TPX FY2025 Earnings

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn $2.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.70. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tempur Sealy International’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s FY2026 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Shares of TPX opened at $59.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $45.04 and a 12 month high of $61.60. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 108.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 23.74%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Featured Articles

