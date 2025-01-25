Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CAE FY2025 Earnings

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of CAE in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.19. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CAE from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut shares of CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$35.56.

CAE Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CAE opened at C$34.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.12 billion, a PE ratio of -32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$22.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.68.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.06. CAE had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc is a global company focused on delivering training for the civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare markets. Multiple types of simulators and synthetic exercises may be sold to customers to serve as alternatives for live-training experiences. The company’s training solutions are provided through products and services.

