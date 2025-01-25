Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.5% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% during the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $264.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $745.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $170.90 and a 12-month high of $267.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Why Energy Transfer Stock Could Soar to New Highs in 2025
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for Long-Term Growth
- Stock Average Calculator
- Despite Short-Term Risks Freeport McMoran Worth a Look
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.