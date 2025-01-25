RIA Advisory Group LLC Takes $2.25 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000. Apple comprises 0.8% of RIA Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 8.6% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 29,751 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.4% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,422 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,243 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 21.5% during the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 23,892 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 14.0% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 150,216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,638,000 after purchasing an additional 18,429 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,474,301.68. This trade represents a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total transaction of $945,233.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,946.53. This represents a 21.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Apple to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $183.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.05.

Apple Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $222.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.72.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 152.94%. The firm had revenue of $94.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

