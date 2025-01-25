Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Free Report) by 663.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Rumble were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RUM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rumble by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after buying an additional 130,956 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Rumble during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble in the third quarter worth $184,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Rumble by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rumble by 995.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Rumble news, Director Robert Arsov sold 29,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $206,917.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,487,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,162,708.10. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,988 shares of company stock worth $701,617. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on RUM shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rumble in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Rumble in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Rumble Price Performance

Shares of RUM stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 0.52. Rumble Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Rumble had a negative net margin of 152.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.75%. The business had revenue of $25.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rumble Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Rumble Profile

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

