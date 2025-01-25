Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Samsara were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Samsara by 23.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,844,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411,178 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Samsara by 1,909.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,870,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,026,000 after buying an additional 1,777,757 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,890,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,176,000 after buying an additional 1,604,822 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Samsara by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,608,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,421,000 after acquiring an additional 734,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Samsara by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,829,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,013,000 after acquiring an additional 650,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:IOT opened at $48.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.51 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.20. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IOT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Samsara from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Samsara from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Samsara from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $1,020,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 396,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,970,104.23. This trade represents a 5.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 170,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $7,719,844.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,175,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,253,275.70. The trade was a 12.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,656,381 shares of company stock worth $80,285,162 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

