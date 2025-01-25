Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 367.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.88.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

