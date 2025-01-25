Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

STX has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.56.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $108.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.42. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $82.31 and a fifty-two week high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 63.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $76,365.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,430.10. This trade represents a 10.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 9,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $968,701.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,073 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,149 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.5% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 4,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

