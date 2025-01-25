Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Upgraded at Summit Insights

Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $108.19 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $82.31 and a one year high of $115.32. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.42.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.28. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 63.48% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.65%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $76,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,430.10. This represents a 10.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $1,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,947,726.41. The trade was a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,073 shares of company stock worth $5,106,149. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 16,367,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,792,742,000 after buying an additional 150,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,674 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $937,081,000 after acquiring an additional 541,585 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $454,477,000 after purchasing an additional 318,416 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,778,811 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $197,844,000 after purchasing an additional 405,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,755,278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $181,268,000 after purchasing an additional 316,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

