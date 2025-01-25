Seagate Technology’s (STX) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s FY2025 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.56.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX opened at $108.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $82.31 and a 12 month high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 63.48%. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total value of $76,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,430.10. The trade was a 10.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $2,056,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,497 shares in the company, valued at $64,011,366.51. The trade was a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,073 shares of company stock worth $5,106,149 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $133,031,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 341.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,308,958 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $143,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,674 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $937,081,000 after acquiring an additional 541,585 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 29.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,778,811 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $197,844,000 after acquiring an additional 405,232 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $35,349,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.