Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys 173 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.
Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $264.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $745.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $170.90 and a 52 week high of $267.10.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
