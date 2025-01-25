Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Receives $59.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLGN shares. StockNews.com lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Silgan from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Silgan from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Silgan from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Silgan by 7.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,962,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,404,000 after acquiring an additional 204,384 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Silgan by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 96,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the third quarter worth approximately $2,975,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 144.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 32,432 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,610,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,047,000 after purchasing an additional 29,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $52.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.49. Silgan has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $58.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Silgan had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

