Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 828.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, Director Joseph D. O’leary sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $52,538.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,629.01. This trade represents a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $757,676.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,576 shares in the company, valued at $26,463,777.60. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,869 shares of company stock worth $8,778,152. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $127.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM opened at $146.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.35 and a 12-month high of $155.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

