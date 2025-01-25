Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Purchased by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 67.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STLA. FMR LLC raised its stake in Stellantis by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,137,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,083,000 after acquiring an additional 145,583 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 17.4% during the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 670,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 99,388 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 47.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 280,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 89,594 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the third quarter worth about $1,324,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 537,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 118,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Trading Up 1.1 %

STLA stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. Stellantis has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $29.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “inline” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.34.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STLA

About Stellantis

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.