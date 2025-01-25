StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. Consolidated Communications has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $559.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 14.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 22.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

