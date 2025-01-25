Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the software maker’s stock.

SYNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Synaptics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp cut Synaptics from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

Get Synaptics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Synaptics

Synaptics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $83.36 on Wednesday. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $67.83 and a 12 month high of $115.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.00.

In other Synaptics news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 411 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $33,549.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,095.85. The trade was a 1.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in Synaptics by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 53,252 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter worth approximately $422,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synaptics

(Get Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.